Search

09 Nov 2022

Creative show garden designers sought for Bloom festival

Creative show garden designers sought for Bloom festival

Reporter:

David Power

09 Nov 2022 11:40 AM

Creative and ambitious gardeners are being invited by Bord Bia to apply to design and deliver a prestigious show garden at Bord Bia Bloom 2023. 

In order to nurture and support emerging talent, Bord Bia has also launched a new initiative to help kick-start the career of one motivated show garden designer. The ‘Cultivating Talent’ programme will offer financial support and one-to-one mentoring to a fresh face at Bloom in order to encourage a pipeline of new talent into the industry.

The call for show garden designers comes as Bord Bia sets out a new vision for Bloom, which has grown from its roots as a gardening festival supporting the Irish horticulture industry into a major outdoor experience and host of over 100,000 people in the Phoenix Park, Dublin each June bank holiday weekend.

Bord Bia has recently announced the appointment of Laura Douglas as new Head of Bord Bia Bloom and Brand Partnerships. Laura is a seasoned marketeer who has created and delivered major national events and experiences such as the Guinness Open Gate Brewery; Carlsberg Cat Laughs and the Vodafone Comedy Festival.

Speaking about the fresh direction for the festival, Laura Douglas, Head of Bord Bia Bloom and Brand Partnerships said: “Bord Bia Bloom is one of Ireland’s most loved festivals, heralding a vibrant and colourful start to the summer each year. For 2023 we look forward to working closely with creative show garden designers, in partnership with ambitious brands, to continue to build on this success. Our ambition is to reposition Bloom as a world-class, uplifting and innovative horticulture, food and drink experience with nature and sustainable living at its heart”.

The Bord Bia Bloom team wishes to hear from both experienced show garden designers who are considering returning to the event, and new talent interested in the ‘Cultivating Talent’ initiative. 

Mike Neary, Director of Horticulture, Bord Bia said: “The show gardens at the centre of the festival provide an opportunity to showcase the best of talent within the Irish horticultural industry. Our new ‘Cultivating Talent’ initiative will provide an additional incentive to emerging talent to display their skills and creativity alongside some of the more established, award-winning Bloom stalwarts”.

Kerrie Gardiner, Show Garden and Horticulture Content Manager, Bord Bia Bloom said “Over the years, we have found that many prospective show garden designers do not put themselves forward to design a garden at Bloom as they are concerned about how it will be financed. With this hurdle removed, we are hopeful to attract more interest from fresh faces to Bloom who will have the opportunity to kick-start their career. The successful finalist will be provided with funding to create the garden along with mentoring from one of our award-winning show garden designers.”

The closing date for applications for show garden designers is Friday 2nd December 2022. For more information visit www.bordbiabloom/participate.

Bord Bia Bloom takes place from June 1st – 5th 2023. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media