Three police cars rammed in Belfast by erratic driver after pursuit into city centre

A number of officers have escaped serious injury after three police cars were rammed in Belfast city centre.

The incident took place on the Upper Lisburn Road in the early hours of Friday.

A PSNI spokesman said that just after 4.30am an Audi A4 car was seen driving erratically and failed to stop for police.

They said officers signalled for the car to stop but it made off and a short pursuit began.

As the vehicle travelled into the city centre, armed response unit officers positioned their vehicles at the Grosvenor Road/Fisherwick Place junction, to stop the Audi.

Superintendent Christian Bradley said that while officers attempted to arrest the driver and passenger, the Audi was repeatedly driven at the police cars, ramming them.

“I am thankful that no officers were seriously injured,” he said.

“Were it not for the professionalism and bravery of my colleagues in stopping this vehicle and arresting the driver and passenger involved in this dangerous and violent incident, there could well have been a tragic outcome.”

Two men aged 54 and 30 have been arrested on suspicion of a range of offences including dangerous driving, driving without a licence/insurance and failure to provide a preliminary breath test.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with dash cam footage, to call police on 101, and quote reference number 220 of 4/11/22.