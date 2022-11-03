Search

03 Nov 2022

An Bord Pleanala chairman takes early retirement amid ongoing probes

03 Nov 2022 3:02 PM

An Bord Pleanala chairman Dave Walsh is to take early retirement for “personal and family reasons”, it has been confirmed.

In a statement, Mr Walsh said he believes now is the right time for him to “embark on the next chapter of my life” and to focus on other priorities.

His early retirement comes as the organisation has been subject to several probes of allegations of conflicts of interest.

Earlier this year, Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien referred an independent report into decisions at An Bord Pleanala to the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Garda and the Standards in Public Office.

In July, Paul Hyde resigned as deputy chairman of the planning appeals body.

The organisation said Mr Walsh acknowledged the “difficult decision that he had come to” during a time of “very difficult circumstances”.

“It has been a privilege to lead An Bord Pleanala over the last four years, and after 27 years of public service, I believe now is the right time for me to embark on the next chapter of my life and to focus on other priorities,” Mr Walsh said in a statement.

“While it is of course difficult to leave such an organisation, I am sure that the staff and board will continue to strive for the highest public service standards that they have set for themselves and for the organisation.

“I am confident that the actions being taken by the board, supported by the department and the Office of the Planning Regulator, will help to quickly restore the board’s reputation and underpin its central role in the planning process.

“I would also like to thank the minister and department for their continued support to me and An Bord Pleanala over the last few years, and I am confident they will continue this support to those tasked with leading the organisation over the coming years.”

