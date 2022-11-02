Have you seen this girl? Gardaí seek public assistance to find missing 13-year-old

Gardaí are seeking public assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 13-year-old girl missing for four days.
Simone Twomey - described as being approximately 5ft 3 inches in height, of slim build with light brown hair and blue eyes - has been missing from Athlone, Co. Westmeath, since October 30.
When last seen Simone was wearing a green hoodie, black tracksuit bottoms and black runners. She was carrying a small black bag.
Anyone with information on Simone’s whereabouts is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 90 649 8557, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
William McKinney, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, Cllr Rena Donaghey, Séamus McLoughlin, Simba Garwe at the ceremony in Dublin last Friday
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.