Mushrooms recalled from Irish shops due to illness-causing bacteria

A batch of mushrooms has been recalled from shops in Ireland due to illness-causing bacteria.
According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), Nam Meo Black Fungus Nature’s Best Harvest (pack size 100g, best before 10/10/23) is being recalled due to the presence of salmonella.
Recall notices will be displayed at point-of-sale and consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batch.
People infected with Salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between 6 and 72 hours. The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody.
Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps.
The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days.
Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission. The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.
William McKinney, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, Cllr Rena Donaghey, Séamus McLoughlin, Simba Garwe at the ceremony in Dublin last Friday
Kathleen Molloy outside the sealed off council houses at Pàirc an Ghrianàin, Burnfoot that were damaged in the 2017 flooding. PHOTO: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.