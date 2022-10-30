Search

30 Oct 2022

Famers want more Gardai take on rural criminals

IFA calls for increase in Garda numbers to tackle rural crime

Mary MCFadden

30 Oct 2022 6:00 PM

The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) is calling for an increase in Garda numbers to tackle rural crime. 

The group wants the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, to commit to bolstering numbers due to what they say is a recurring problem with gangs of men and "lurcher" dogs threatening livestock on private lands. 

According to the IFA, during a recent incident in Tipperary, a farmer close to his home encountered men with dogs "lamping on his land". 

Their vehicle was blocking the lane and when he engaged with them, he was badly beaten and left concussed. His injuries included facial lacerations and fractured ribs. 

According to the IFA, community meetings have been called around the country due to these types of incidents and hundreds of people have attended to express fears for their safety. 

Over 250 farmers attended a meeting in Adare, Co Limerick this week.

IFA Deputy President Brian Rushe said the laws in relation to trespass must be changed and tied into the owners and occupiers’ liability insurance. 

He said, "The meetings hear calls for additional Garda patrols and the need for more of visibility of Gardai.

"Despite assurances that recruitment is ongoing, the failure to get enough replacements for those retiring is leading to gaps in resources." 

