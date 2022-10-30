Gardaí confirm five road deaths in four separate collisions in past week

Five road deaths in four separate collisions have been confirmed in the last seven days.

According to figures from An Garda Síochána, the latest deaths on Irish roads amount to 127 fatalities since the beginning of 2022, four of which have occurred in the last three days in three separate collisions.

In a Twitter post published today (October 30), Gardaí stated: "There have been 127 fatalities on our roads thus far in 2022. We all have a role to play in assuring we keep this to a minimum. Road traffic collisions claim lives and irreparably change others."

The latest fatality occurred yesterday (Saturday October 29) in Tralee, Co Kerry involving a single car.

The front seat passenger - a female youth in her teens - was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver, aged in his 40s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry with non-life threatening injuries, while other occupants of the car were uninjured.

Two cars and a lorry collided on Thursday (October 27) on the N2 at Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, with both occupants of one of the cars (a man and woman in their 60s) pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger of the second car, a woman in her 60s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Drogheda to be treated for her injuries, which are understood to be critical.

There have been 127 fatalities on our roads thus far in 2022.



We all have a role to play in assuring we keep this to a minimum. Road traffic collisions claim lives and irreparably change others.#SlowDown pic.twitter.com/xXslq1x17A — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 30, 2022

A fatal collision also occurred on Wednesday evening (October 26) on the N2 in Drumgeeny, Co Monaghan involving a van and a male pedestrian aged in his 90s.

The pedestrian was later pronounced dead in hospital.

A collision involving a car and a van which occurred on Sunday morning (October 23) on the N10 at Templemartin, Co Kilkenny resulted in the death of a female driver in her 40s.

A female passenger of this car (50s) was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny with non-life threatening injuries, while the male driver of the van, aged in his 40s, was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny with serious injuries.

Gardaí are urging motorists to take care while driving during the long bank holiday weekend.

Officers are currently operating checkpoints across the country.