Teenage girl dies in Co Kerry road crash

A teenage girl has died following a road crash in Co Kerry.

The incident took place at around 5.15pm on Saturday at Derrymore East in Tralee.

The girl had been sitting in the front passenger seat of the single car involved.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 40s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other occupants of the car were not injured.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the main Tralee to Camp road, specifically Derrymore East, between 4.45pm and 5.30pm, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardai.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.