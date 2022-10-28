Gardai seize strange looking vehicle being driven on Irish road

Gardai in Offaly have seized a strange vehicle being driven on road in the county.
Offaly Roads Policing recently seized this vehicle for being driven without insurance.
The driver also did not have a driving licence.
Gardai say the vehicle is an electric tricycle with 1.5kw power which is an MPV under the road traffic act.
As an MPV it must be insured and a driving licence is needed to use on the public roads.
