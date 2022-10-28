Search

28 Oct 2022

Prices estimated to have risen by 9.5% – new figures show

Prices estimated to have risen by 9.5% – new figures show

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Oct 2022 1:59 PM

The EU harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) was estimated to have increased by 9.5% in the year to October, according to new figures.

The measure of inflation in Ireland was 8.6% in September, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) revealed.

The “flash” HICP for Ireland in October shows energy prices are estimated to have increased by 13.6% in the month and are up by 47.6% since October last year.

Excluding a rise in energy prices, the HICP estimates inflation to have increased by 5.9% since October 2021.

Eurostat will publish the figures for the whole of the Eurozone, including Ireland, on Monday.

Anthony Dawson, statistician in the prices division, said: “The latest flash estimate indicates that prices for consumer goods and services in Ireland are estimated to have increased by 9.5% in the past year.

“Looking at the components of the flash HICP in Ireland for October 2022, energy prices are estimated to be to have increased by 13.6% in the month and up 47.6% since October 2021.”

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is the official measure of inflation for Ireland and is published monthly by the CSO.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media