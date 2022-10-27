Search

27 Oct 2022

Variable mortgage holders to be hit with another interest rate hike

Variable mortgage holders to be hit with another interest rate hike

Reporter:

David Power

27 Oct 2022 10:57 AM

Another large interest rate hike by the European Central Bank is expected to be announced later today in an effort do dampen inflation, amid concerns that the move could deepen an impending Eurozone recession.

The ECB is expected to raise its key interest rates by 75 points for the second consecutive time.

Eurozone inflation stood at just under 10% in September, nearly five times the ECB’s two-percent target.

The interest rate hikes will increase repayments for over 400,000 tracker and variable mortgage holders in Ireland, just as it did in September.

Just last month the ECB confirmed that it has lifted its deposit rate to 0.75% from zero and raised the main refinancing rate to 1.25%. This is their highest level since 2011.

The latest increase comes after the ECB hiked rates by 50 basis points in July, its first increase in over a decade.

"Over the next several meetings the Governing Council expects to raise interest rates further to dampen demand and guard against the risk of a persistent upward shift in inflation expectations," the ECB said in a statement last month.

ECB president Christine Lagarde warned recently that inflation was “far too high” and more action was required to prevent price shocks from becoming “entrenched”.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media