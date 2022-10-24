Search

24 Oct 2022

Ireland’s political leaders congratulate incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak

Ireland’s political leaders congratulate incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Oct 2022 6:42 PM

Ireland’s political leaders have congratulated incoming UK prime minister Rishi Sunak on his appointment.

Irish premier Micheal Martin offered his congratulations to former chancellor Mr Sunak on being appointed Tory leader.

The Taoiseach tweeted: “Congratulations @RishiSunak on becoming leader of the Conservative Party.

“I look forward to working with you, as British PM, on the important issues we face on these islands, and globally.”

Irish deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar sent his congratulations to the new Tory leader.

The Tanaiste said: “You have worked hard to achieve this. These are challenging times of war, inflation, global uncertainty.

“I look forward to the UK working with Ireland and the EU as friends and allies in the years ahead.”

Earlier, Mr Martin said there is political change and some “uncertainty” in the United Kingdom as it appoints a third prime minister this year.

“I wish them well in the challenging times ahead,” Mr Martin said at the British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly in Co Cavan.

He also said it has been a “difficult period” for British-Irish relations.

Mr Martin issued a message to the new prime minister, stressing the importance of the two governments working together to support the Good Friday Agreement.

He made the comments as Mr Sunak prepares to face the difficulties and political crisis in Northern Ireland over the protocol.

“While recognising that Brexit has fundamentally changed the relationship, I am clear that the UK remains an important partner for us given our trade and intertwined economies, our ties of family, history and culture, and our shared commitment to democratic values and norms,” Mr Martin added.

“A stable and prosperous Britain is in all our interests.

“To the incoming British prime minister, I want to stress the importance of the two governments working in partnership to support the gains of the Good Friday Agreement.

“Our joint responsibilities of stewardship of the agreement are more critical than ever now in the absence of a properly functioning Northern Ireland executive and Assembly.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media