24-year-old charged with murder of man in Northern Ireland

A man has been charged with the murder of Ryan McNab in Co Antrim, police have said.
The 24-year-old man is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
Mr McNab, 31, from north Belfast, was killed in an attack on Friday evening in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey.
Police said they received a report shortly after 8.15pm on Friday evening of a serious assault at an address in the Barna Square area.
Despite received medical treatment, Mr McNab died from his injuries at the scene.
A murder investigation was launched following his death.
On Saturday, the police said they were aware of footage from the scene being circulated and asked people not to share it out of respect for the family.
Anyone with any information that could assist detectives are asked to contact the PSNI.
As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
