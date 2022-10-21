Search

21 Oct 2022

Minister cannot rule out Ukrainian refugees having to sleep on the streets

Minister cannot rule out Ukrainian refugees having to sleep on the streets

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Oct 2022 10:56 AM

Ireland’s Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman, has said he cannot guarantee that some Ukrainian refugees will not have to sleep on the streets.

He was speaking after his department said on Thursday night that the Citywest transit centre had reached capacity amid a severe constraint on suitable accommodation.

“What we are making clear is we’re not in a position to guarantee everyone an offer of accommodation,” he said on RTE’s Morning Ireland programme.

“So what we will do is we will prioritise vulnerable people, we will prioritise women and children in terms of the provision of accommodation.”

When asked whether there was a danger that people would have to sleep on the streets, Mr O’Gorman said: “I can’t rule that out.

“That’s why we’re speaking very clearly today and engaging with the Ukrainian embassy in terms of letting people know that there is a major constraint on capacity, particularly next week.

“That’s why we’re letting people know that if they have an option – if they’re in another EU member state – to either stay there or look to other EU member states, that we can’t guarantee State-provided accommodation into next week.”

He said that from Monday there will be an overnight facility in Dublin Airport where refugees would stay if arriving into Ireland on a late flight before being transferred to Citywest the next day.

The Government warned in July that it was facing a “severe shortage” of accommodation for arriving Ukrainians, which resulted in asylum seekers having to stay in a Dublin Airport terminal overnight.

Ukrainian refugees were temporarily living in tents at the Gormanston military camp in Co Meath as other accommodation was sourced.

“Gormanston doesn’t remain open any more,” Mr O’Gorman said on Friday. “There are currently 300 people in tented accommodation across the country of the 50,000 that we’re accommodating.

“So there is a small number of people in tented accommodation, but it is a small proportion – about half a percent – of the overall number.”

Ireland is now accommodating more than 58,000 refugees or asylum seekers – around 42,000 Ukrainian nationals and 16,000 international protection applicants.

This figure compares with 7,250 at the same time last year.

The Department warned last night that “access to suitable accommodation is severely constrained”, and said that it had briefed the Ukrainian embassy on developments.

Mr O’Gorman said he had been speaking to his Scottish counterpart Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development, Neil Gray, on Thursday about the continued invasion of Ukraine.

“I think we all, and most European countries, understand that there will be a significant number of Ukrainian citizens living with us into the medium term.”

The government is also considering whether to charge rent to refugees who have been granted full status and who are working full time, if they are still staying in direct provision centres.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media