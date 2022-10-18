Search

18 Oct 2022

Zelenskyy: 108 Ukrainian women released as part of prisoner swap deal

Zelenskyy: 108 Ukrainian women released as part of prisoner swap deal

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

18 Oct 2022 1:41 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@iconicnews.ie

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that 108 Ukrainian women have been released as part of prisoner swap deal with Russia.

He said in his latest national address that a total of 218 detainees, including 108 Ukrainian women and 110 Russians, were involved in the exchange, and that many of the women were officers, sergeants, privates, army, navy, territorial defence, national guards, and border guards.

The President's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said it was the 'first all-female exchange' in a statement issued to his Telegram account shortly before 7pm on Monday.

Mr Yermak also said that all the women would undergo a medical examination and rehabilitation following their captivity at the hands of the Russian military.

Eyewitness reports said that dozens of the women became emotional when reuniting with family and friends in Zaporizhzhia, which is in south-eastern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russia’s ministry of defence confirmed on Telegram that the 110 Russian citizens, including 72 seamen, had returned from Kyiv-controlled territory 'as a result of negotiations'.

The Ministry also said that two Ukrainian women 'voluntarily refused to return to Ukraine' and will stay in Russia.

President Zelenskyy's announcement follows after it was revealed that a collection of his wartime speeches would be published. 

In the latest development related to the invasion of Ukraine, Russia has been accused of using Iranian-manufactured 'kamikaze' drones, which have reportedly killed and wounded a number of civilians in the capital city of Kyiv.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media