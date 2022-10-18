New improved grant scheme to replace lead pipes will be 'more accessible' - O'Brien

An improved grant scheme for the replacement of lead pipes has been announced by the Minister for Housing.

Minister Darragh O'Brien said the enhanced Domestic Lead Remediation Grant Scheme, which he announced today (Tuesday October 18), will be "more accessible to householders".

The amended provisions will reportedly streamline the grant and further assist with the cost of replacing lead pipes and fittings located within the boundaries of their homes.

Previously the grant was means tested and the level of grant aid available was determined on the basis of gross household income and either 80% or 50% of the approved cost of the works. Following the completion of a review of the scheme, Minister O’Brien approved a number of key changes to the eligibility criteria, which includes a removal of the means test requirement with 100% of eligible costs now payable up to €5,000.

Speaking about the news, Minister O'Brien said, "I’m pleased that these changes will widen the availability of this scheme to more homes. The enhanced funding will make the grant more accessible to householders to undertake these works.

"Removal of lead pipes from the drinking water system is an important public health objective for this Government and increasing access to the grant will contribute greatly to achieving this goal."

He continued: "The use of lead as a plumbing material was common in buildings built before and during the 1970s. We know that lead in drinking water poses a danger to people’s health. Today’s announcement will be a welcome development for many households and I encourage people to consider replacing old lead pipes with the support of this funding.

"In particular I’d urge people who have purchased older homes and may be renovating to incorporate lead pipe replacement into their renovation plans, utilising this available funding’."

Other changes to the scheme include raising the minimum threshold for expenditure on eligible works to qualify from €200 to €750.

Long term rental properties are also included as a qualifying residence.