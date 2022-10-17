Elected Fine Gael members sent legal letters by Sinn Fein figures – Varadkar

Ireland’s deputy leader has said that three elected Fine Gael members have received legal letters from Sinn Fein figures.

Leo Varadkar also questioned whether Sinn Fein is using legal threats as a strategy to stifle debate, echoing similar comments by the Taoiseach at the weekend.

“I know of at least three Fine Gael elected representatives who received legal letters from Sinn Fein figures,” Mr Varadkar told reporters in Dublin on Monday.

“Put it this way, it’s not unprecedented for politicians to sue.

“I’ve never done it, never issued a solicitor’s letter a day of my life, but it’s not unprecedented for politicians to do it.

“There is a risk involved.

“There are considerable legal costs in suing anyone, and there’s always the risk that you won’t be successful.

“There’s nothing new than that.

“But what seems different this time is it seems almost strategic.

“They appear to be using the same law firm, and I’m not sure whether they are bearing the cost themselves.

“You know, certainly, if anyone from Fine Gael decides to sue the media or sue another person, we say it’s a matter for them.

“We don’t advise people to do that and we certainly don’t pay any of their legal costs.

“I would just wonder on this occasion, is this something more strategic?

“Is Sinn Fein actually encouraging their public reps to sue other people? Are they underwriting some of the cost and the financial risk?

“And if that is the case, then that’s something quite new, that is the strategic use of legal action to try and stifle debate, and that’s worrying.”

When asked about the nature of the legal letters, Mr Varadkar said: “I don’t want to get into it, because it’s for those individual TDs, councillors, senators to say if they want to.

“But I’m certainly aware of at least three Fine Gael elected reps who received legal letters from Sinn Fein figures threatening to sue.”

Speaking at Stormont, Mr Martin said that there had been a number of cases taken by Sinn Fein.

“There has been a number of cases taken in terms of media, in terms of RTE, in terms of a number of other journalists and some politicians as well.

“In politics a lot has been said about us by Sinn Fein and we haven’t been out suing people or trying to shut down debate.

“I think part of it is shutting down the past and I believe that, particularly in relation to Mairia Cahill, there is no doubt, in my view, there has been a determined attempt to shut down that debate about how Mairia Cahill was treated. That’s the view I have.

“There are a number of other individuals outside of our party who have received legal letters as well.”

Responding to Mr Varadkar’s comments, Sinn Fein TD Eoin O Broin denied the party’s involvement in its members’ libel actions.

“Any member of the party who decides to take a libel action does so individually, they fund it themselves, and if Leo Varadkar wants to have less libel actions against his members he should tell them to stop libelling members of our party,” he told RTE’s Drivetime programme.

A Sinn Fein spokesperson told the PA news agency: “Sinn Fein does not fund such cases. Legal actions are funded by those who have no option but to vindicate their good names in the face of false accusations made by others.

“Is the Fine Gael leader suggesting it should be okay for people to tell lies about members of Sinn Fein? Well it’s not.

“The right to vindicate one’s good name has no impact on the cut and thrust of political debate, as can be seen in the Dail, in council chambers and in media debates on a daily basis.

“Numerous Fine Gael representatives have taken similar cases. Leo Varadkar is perfectly au fait with how defamation laws work.”