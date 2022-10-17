UPDATED: Family of missing man concerned for his welfare

Update 17.10.22 3pm: Zubair has now been located
The family of a 41-year-old missing man are concerned for his welfare.
Gardaí are seeking public assistance in finding Zubair Aslam, who is missing from the Togher area of Cork since yesterday (Sunday October 16).
Zubair - described as 6’ 2” in height, of slim build with black hair and brown eyes - may be travelling in a 07-C reg blue Toyota Landcruiser.
When last seen he was wearing a grey hoody with blue logo, grey tracksuit bottoms and black runners.
Anyone with information that can assist Gardaí in locating Zubair is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
