Ten new biodiversity officers will have 'enormous impact' on nature - Noonan

Ten local authorities have been awarded funding to appoint biodiversity officers to deliver local action for biodiversity.

The programme is being delivered by the Heritage Council and the County and City Management Association (CCMA) with the support of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS ).

Officers will be required to develop and implement a county biodiversity plan, advise the local authority on biodiversity issues, establish a county forum, assist departments in integrating biodiversity into their actions and policies, and promote new biodiversity initiatives based on best conservation practice.

Funding for a further 15 officers to be provided in the coming years will bring the total number of biodiversity officers employed in local authorities up to 29.

Commenting on the news, Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, TD, said, "It’s fantastic to see the next tranche of Biodiversity Officers are now being recruited around the country. These ten new posts, and the funding for a further 15 that I announced as part of Budget 2023, will have an enormous impact on the ground in helping to deliver action for nature at the local level.

"The declaration by the Dáil of a biodiversity emergency in 2019 sent a clear signal of how seriously we as a country need to take the biodiversity challenges ahead, and our objectives in the Programme for Government demonstrate this urgency. Today’s announcement is another step in the right direction and it reflects my commitment to ensuring that these objectives are fulfilled and that all local authorities have a sufficient number of heritage and biodiversity officers among their staff complement.”

Chairperson of The Heritage Council, Martina Moloney, said, "The vision for biodiversity, as stated in the National Biodiversity Action Plan, is that biodiversity in Ireland is valued, conserved, restored and sustainably used, maintaining ecosystem services, sustaining a healthy planet and delivering benefits essential for all people. This is a vision shared by the Heritage Council and our work in ensuring the continued progression of the Pilot Biodiversity Officer Programme is a reflection of our own objectives.”

Chief Executive of The Heritage Council, Virginia Teehan, also commented.

She said, "The most important element in continuing to progress this essential programme has been our collaboration with the CCMA, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and the National Parks and Wildlife Service. It is thanks to our shared vision and objectives that within the next few months, more local authorities, and the country as a whole, will be able to benefit from the expertise, enthusiasm and determination of dedicated biodiversity officers."