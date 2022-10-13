One death and multiple injuries reported following two-car collision

A man in his 20s has died in a two-car collision which occurred yesterday evening (October 12).

According to Gardaí, the incident occurred on the N70 at Dromquinna, Kenmare, Co Kerry at approximately 5.50pm.

The body of the deceased man - who had been a rear seat passenger in one of the vehicles - was removed to University Hospital Kerry where a post mortem is expected to take place at a later date.

The female driver in her 20s received medical attention at the scene and the male (20s) front seat passenger was taken to University Hospital Kerry to be treated for his injuries.

The female driver (40s) and her female passenger (teenager) of the second car were treated at the scene for their injuries.

The road is currently closed to facilitate an examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place and it is expected to be this afternoon (October 13) before the road is reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N70 in the townland of Dromquinna, Kenmare between 5.30pm and 6pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 663 1222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.