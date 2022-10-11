'Infectious warmth' recalled at funeral of Jessica Gallagher in Creeslough

A ‘radiant smile’ was remembered at the funeral mass of Creeslough explosion victim Jessica Gallagher.

The 24-year-old was one of ten people tragically killed in Friday’s horrific blast, which has rocked Creeslough to its core.

Hundreds straddled the roadside in sombre silence as the funeral cortege, led by a lone Garda motorcyclist, snaked its way through the Main Street.

A haunting silence fell over the village as the wicker casket carrying the remains of the talented fashion designer were carried into the church. The congregation overflowed onto the streets where people huddled and hugged.

The shape of the iconic St Michael’s Church was inspired by Muckish, the table mountain that gives Creeslough its best known backdrop.

During her time at the International Fashion Academy in Paris, one of Jessica’s assignments was to work on something related to home. That she chose a moonlit Muckish was a demonstration of her pride in her place.

Fr Duffy said: “That creativity came to her so easily. As a child she painted brilliant amounts of Christmas cards with the original moonlit scenes of Muckish that she could see so clearly from her home.”

Jessica was due to start a new job as a fashion designer in Belfast on Monday and a shirt, which was working on as one of her first commissions, was among the symbols of her life carried to the altar. She used Donegal Tweed often in her work as another outline of her thoughts of home.

Jessica, who was also a talented swimmer, spent time studying in Paris and Shanghai, but was ‘happy to get back to the quite landscape of Creeslough’, Fr Duffy said.

He said: “Jessica radiated a warm and positive feeling on those who knew her best. If you throw a stone into the water you will see mini ripples from where the stone impacts. Jessica left many ripples of love, kindness, affection and warmth for so many.

“She was at the centre and heart of every celebration. Everyone knew that radiant smile, the infectious warmth flowed from her. She always brought that sun, whether things were happy or difficult.

“Jessica was of a slender stature, but was very strong. Her confidence was unstoppable and she didn’t have a switch-off button.”

Prayers were said for the other people who lost their lives and for the victims who remain in hospital, including Jessica’s boyfriend Conor. Jessica had been visiting Conor, who lives in one of the apartments at the Applegreen complex, at the time of the explosion.

The President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, who is in Strasbourg and who will attend the remaining funerals from Wednesday, was represented by Aide de Camp, Colonel Stephen Howard.

An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin was represented by his Aide de Camp, Commandant Claire Mortimer.

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, Joe McHugh TD and the Mayor of Donegal, Councillor Liam Blaney were among a wide range of political representatives in attendance.

The Bishop of Raphoe Alan McGuckian SJ was among the clergy and led the final prayers at the funeral.

Fr Duffy paid tribute to the emergency services and the volunteers who aided at the scene of the explosion, some of whom were included among the attendance.

“Your help at the beginning was so pivotal,” Fr Duffy said, recalling how he had prayed when Jessica’s body was removed from the scene to a nearby premises.

“We would love to be able to put in our hands to your hearts and take away the grief and pain that you are suffering,” Fr Duffy said to Jessica’s family.

“While we cannot take the pain away we want to walk with you in that pain. To even say that we feel that pain would not be right.

The greater someone is loved the greater the pain and that pain is so immense. Jessica will remain in your hearts. Jessica was such a wonderful gift.

“It is so difficult to lose one of any age but it is very difficult to lose one so young.”

Speaking on behalf of Jessica’s heartbroken family, Fr Duffy thanked the various people who rallied in support since Friday’s tragedy.

Members of some of the families of the other victims and casualties were present at Jessica’s funeral.

Fr Duffy said: “The journey was so abruptly ended. I wish I could explain that more fully in a way that words could explain it. Words couldn’t give it sense.”