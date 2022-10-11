Search

11 Oct 2022

New planning regulations 'remove major barrier' for people installing solar panels

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

11 Oct 2022 11:49 AM

Planning permission will no longer be required for the installation of rooftop solar panels on the majority of Irish buildings. 

The revised planning exemptions were signed by the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O'Brien, last week and welcomed today (October 11) by the Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan. 

It's expected the move will increase Ireland's generation of solar energy through micro and small-scale solar PV generation. 

Buildings such as houses and apartments as well as community, religious and educational buildings will benefit from the revisions by allowing a greater number of people and organisations to generate their own electricity through solar. 

Speaking about the changes, Minister Ryan said, "The signing of these regulations represents the achievement of one of our major Climate Action Plan ambitions, and is a fine example of interdepartmental and cross-Government cooperation. 

"The regulations remove a major barrier to those wishing to install solar PV, and will facilitate an even greater number of households, schools, communities, farmers and businesses, among others, to produce their own clean, renewable electricity and play an active role in the energy transition. 

"The regulations come at a time when we are continuing to roll out supports for domestic and non-domestic solar PV installations through the Micro-generation Support Scheme, as well as progressing the design of a support scheme for small-scale generation. The new exemptions will open up the huge solar scope that these schemes can provide." 

