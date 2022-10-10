Man in his 20s in critical condition after collision between car and lorry

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious road traffic collision between a can and lorry.

Emergency services attended the scene on the R181 at Cooltrimegish near Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan today (Monday October 10) shortly after 6.30am.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, sustained serious injuries and was removed by ambulance to Drogheda Hospital, where his condition is understood to be critical.

The driver of the lorry did not require hospital treatment.

The scene is being preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed the collision to contact them. Road users travelling on the R181 at Cooltrimaglish at the time of the collision with camera footage (including dash cam), are asked to make it available to the investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station 042 9690190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.