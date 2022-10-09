Vigils take place in Donegal in memory of Creeslough explosion victims

Hundreds of people have gathered at a vigil in memory of the 10 people who died in a devastating explosion in an Irish village.

A five-year-old girl and her father were among the victims of the blast which took place on Friday in Creeslough, Co Donegal, at a complex that includes residential apartments and a petrol station.

The huge explosion claimed the lives of 10 local people who were named by police on Sunday.

Those who died were 50-year-old Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, 48-year-old James O’Flaherty, 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher, 49-year-old Martin McGill, 39-year-old Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, 59-year-old Hugh Kelly, 49-year-old Martina Martin, and 14-year-old Leona Harper.

Police said a man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at St James’s Hospital in Dublin.

The seven other surviving casualties continue to receive treatment in Letterkenny University Hospital and remain in a stable condition.

The first of almost 20 vigils due to be held across Co Donegal on Sunday took place in the town of Milford, half an hour’s drive from the scene of the tragedy.

Parents hugged their children, people carried candles, prayers were said and music was played, including a song called Creeslough, written and played by a local musician.

The vigil ended with the crowd singing Irish language hymn A Mhuire Mhathair.

Parish priest Father Stephen Gorman read a statement sent on behalf of Pope Francis, expressing his sadness at the loss of life and sending his condolences to the people of Ireland.

A statement sent by his representative to Bishop of Raphoe Alan McGuckian read: “His Holiness Pope Francis was saddened to learn of the loss of life and destruction caused by the explosion in Creeslough and he expresses his spiritual closeness to all those suffering in the aftermath of this tragedy.

“While entrusting the deceased to the merciful love of almighty god, His Holiness implores the divine blessings of consolation and healing upon the injured, the displaced and the families coping with pain of loss.

“As a pledge of strength and peace in the lord, the Holy Father sends his blessing to all the people of Ireland.”

Earlier, Irish premier Micheal Martin met those who were admitted to hospital, the medical team which was on duty on the day of the explosion, and members of Letterkenny fire station.

Joining Mr Martin were Agriculture Minister and Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue and deputy leader Leo Varadkar.

The remains of the victims are at the hospital in Letterkenny where post-mortem examinations will continue over the next few days.

Police said results will not be released for operational reasons.

The Garda Technical Bureau, with assistance from other agencies, will continue to examine the scene, which remains cordoned off.

Garda Superintendent Liam Geraghty told reporters that what has happened will have a significant impact on the small rural community.

“They are all local people. They are all very much involved in the community. They were all people who were shopping in their local shop.

“We have very, very young children. The schools are going to be impacted, the GAA clubs are going to be impacted, the local church, in general the community is going to be severely impacted by this incident.

“But it is a very strong community as was seen here on Friday afternoon with the response of families, friends and neighbours who came to people’s rescue.

“So I am sure the community will come together and will support each other,” he said.

Meanwhile, former England footballer Stan Collymore tweeted about the incident, writing: “Some of the warmest and genuine people I’ve met were from Letterkenny, Buncrana and Inch in Donegal on one of many wonderful trips to a special part of the world.

“Sending much love to everyone in Creeslough, You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

He included an Irish language phrase at the end of his tweet which translates as “out of the darkness will come the light”.