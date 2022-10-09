Pope Francis expresses sympathy over Creeslough tragedy

Pope Francis has sent a message of sympathy following the Creeslough tragedy.

Ten people lost their lives after an explosion at a service station in the town on Friday afternoon.

The devastation has reverberated around the globe.

Pope Francis has expressed ‘spiritual closeness’ to those who are suffering in the aftermath.

In a letter sent to the Bishop of Raphoe, Alan McGuckian SJ, from the Secretary of State of the Holy See, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Pope Francis prayed for ‘consolation and healing’ on all those affected.

“His Holiness Pope Francis was saddened to learn of the loss of life and destruction caused by the explosion in Creeslough and he expressed his spiritual closeness to all those suffering in the aftermath of this tragedy,” he said.

“While entrusting the deceased to the merciful love of Almighty God, his Holiness implores the Devine blessings of consolation and healing upon the injured, the displaced and the families coping with pain of loss. As a pledge of strength and peace in the Lord, the Holy Father sends his blessing to all the people in Ireland.”

Five-year-old Shauna Flanagan Garwe and her father, Robert Garwe (50) who was originally from Zimbabwe, Catherine O’Donnell (39) and her son James Monaghan (13) were among those killed.

The blast also claimed the lives of James O’Flaherty (48), Jessica Gallagher (24), Martin McGill (49), Hugh Kelly (59), Martina Martin (49) and 14-year-old Leona Harper.

One male in his 20s remains in a critical condition in St. James Hospital, Dublin.

Seven other surviving casualties continue to receive treatment in Letterkenny University Hospital and remain in stable condition.