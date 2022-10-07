'It's complete magic for us' - Name of shop which sold €8.9m Lotto jackpot ticket revealed

The name of a store which sold a winning Lotto ticket worth almost €9m has been revealed.

Seamus Lowthe's Londis in Duleek village in Co Meath are celebrating after their shop was named as the selling location for last Wednesday's €8.9million jackpot win.

The ticket was reportedly sold on Saturday October 1 and the winner has yet to come forward.

Speaking about the news, store owner Mr Lowthe said, "The first thing I did was check my own ticket as I did the Lotto on Wednesday night for the first time in a while. I was in complete shock when the local rep called me the following day to let me know we’d sold the winning ticket. We’re a local family run store, open thirty-eight years and selling the Lotto thirty years and this is our first ever big win. It’s complete magic for us.

"It’s going to create some buzz and atmosphere around the village over the next couple of days. Everyone will be wondering who won. I hope it’s someone local, it would be great. It’s a class amount, life-changing. I’m absolutely delighted for the winner and I’m delighted for us. We wish them all the very best."

The Meath player is the eighth Lotto jackpot winner of 2022 following wins by players in Wexford, Mayo, Meath, Dublin (2), Kilkenny and Galway.

The winner is also the 30th National Lottery millionaire of 2022.