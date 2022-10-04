Search

04 Oct 2022

Cyber attacks move from big targets to SMEs, Government warns

Cyber attacks move from big targets to SMEs, Government warns

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Oct 2022 7:05 PM

Gardai and government ministers have warned businesses to prepare for potential ransomware attacks, saying that the number of attacks targetting small and medium businesses has increased.

The government and Gardai launched a joint awareness campaign on Tuesday for October’s European Cyber Security Month.

Along with ransomware, the campaign will be warning vulnerable people such as the elderly to be aware of phishing scams, where a message or a link asks for someone’s personal details.

Minister of State Ossian Smyth said that at the time of the HSE cyber attack, there was “a lot of concentration from criminals on the very large, what they call ‘big game hunting’, big targets”.

“So they would attack a multinational organisation, and try and get 10-20 million dollars out of them. Now that’s changed, and we’re seeing a lot of attacks on much smaller organisations, on SMEs.”

Assistant Garda Commissioner Paul Cleary said that there had been an increase in the number of ransomware attacks in Ireland.

“In the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau, we receive regular reports of ransomware infections that have locked down company networks and left victims unable to work or access their data.

“We’ve seen a lot of these cyber attacks can have a crippling effects on businesses of all sizes can lead to company being pressurised into making substantial payments to regain control of their data without any guarantee that we will get any back or that the data won’t be posted online anyway.”

He said that less than 10% of companies that pay a ransom to cyber criminals will get all of their data back.

“There is always a concern that cyber criminals will have kept a copy and come back again for more money.”

He advised that companies and entities of all sizes have a plan in place for a potential cyber attack.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said: “We’re asking people to be prepared, to be aware of those risks.

“Be suspicious of anything that you get that you’re not aware of, back-up separately, make sure you’ve updated security, don’t mix your work and your personal equipment if possible, be it phones or laptops, report any suspicious criminal activity, and just think before you click.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media