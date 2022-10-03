Gardaí concerned for welfare of man missing for days

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in finding a 37-year-old man missing for several days.
Vasilijs Novikovs - described as being 5’10” in height with a slight build, black hair and brown eyes - was last seen in the Dublin 4 area on Thursday September 29.
Gardaí are concerned for Vasilijs’ well-being.
Anyone with information on Vasilijs’ whereabouts is asked to contact Donnybrook Garda Station 01 666 9200 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Broadcaster Bláthnaid Treacy along with Donal Heaney, Irish Water and Sinead McCoy, Clean Coasts are urging the public to continue to ‘Think Before You Flush’
The actual selling price of a three-bedroomed semi-detached house across the country rose by 1.4% over the past three months to €290,630
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.