Search

03 Oct 2022

CSO reveals increase in number of children fully vaccinated against Covid-19

CSO reveals increase in number of children fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

03 Oct 2022 4:01 PM

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has revealed an increase in the number of children who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. 

According to the CSO's 'Covid-19 Vaccination Statistics Series 6' report, 22% of 5-11 year olds across all Local Electoral Areas (LEAs) were fully vaccinated up to August 2022. 

The new figure marks an increase of 1% on July's statistics. 

Commenting on the report, Statistician Steven Conroy said: "Our analysis shows that the fully vaccinated rate for 5 to 11-year-olds ranges from 4% in Buncrana to 54% in Stillorgan." 

A map accompanying the report revealed areas with high uptake of vaccinations for children, including 31% in Connemara in Co Galway, 27% in Waterford City East, Co Waterford, 36% in Carrigalane in Co Cork, and 33% in Newport in Co Tipperary. 

Just 9% of North Inner City children in Dublin are fully vaccinated, with 7% in Belmullet in Co Mayo, 6% in Carndonagh in Co Donegal, and 8% in Monaghan Town, Co Monaghan. 

Mr Conroy continued: "We can also see that Covid-19 Booster 1 rates range from 36% to 75% in LEAs around the country. Covid-19 Booster 2 rates were 12% on average across all LEAs in August 2022, an increase of 2% from the previous month. However, it should be noted that Booster 2 was only offered to particular groups of people." 

LEAS with the highest Covid-19 Booster 1 rates were Rathfarnham-Templeogue, Blackrock, and Dundrum, while some of the LEAs with the lowest Covid-19 Booster 2 rates were Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart, Tallaght South, and Inner-City Dublin. 

The report notes this may in part be due to the population structure of these LEAs. 

The CSO report also includes analysis using data from the Revenue PAYE Modernisation system (PMOD) to provide insight on the employment status of vaccinated people from the HSE Vaccine Information System. 

Looking at employees by economic sector, the Accommodation & Food Services sector had the highest percentage of employees who were not fully vaccinated at 23%. 

Just 16% of employees across all sectors were not fully vaccinated, however some 51% of employees in the EU15-27 nationality group were not fully vaccinated. 

Among employees, the lowest Covid-19 Booster 1 vaccination rates were in the EU15-27 nationality grouping at 22%, while the highest rates were among Irish employees at 72%. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media