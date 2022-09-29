Two arrested and cash seized in garda accommodation fraud investigation

Gardaí have arrested one man and one woman and searched two residences as part of an ongoing investigation into accommodation fraud
The arrests were made on Thursday morning in south Dublin.
As part of this ongoing investigation two residences were searched in Dublin 13 by Gardaí from Blackrock detective unit and assisted by uniform units from Blackrock and members from Raheny Garda station this morning Thursday 29th September, 2022.
During the searches gardaí seized a sum of cash, mobile phones and a number of documents.
Both the man, aged 30, and woman, aged 24, were arrested as part of the operation.
They are both currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Blackrock Garda station.
A garda spokesperson confirmed that investigations are ongoing.
