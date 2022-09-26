Gardaí seek public assistance to find missing man

Gardaí are seeking public assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 33-year-old man who has been missing since Saturday night.
According to An Garda Síochána, Donal Kennedy from Ballybunion, Co Kerry was last seen at approximately 11.30pm on Saturday (September 24) on the Main Street in Ballybunion.
Donal is described as being approximately 6 foot in height with a slim build, dark brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a long sleeve white top.
Anyone with any information on Donal's whereabouts are asked to contact Ballybunion Garda Station on 068 27104, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
