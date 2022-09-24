Batch of chicken fillets recalled due to presence of Salmonella

A batch of Southern Fried children fillets have been recalled by a supermarket chain due to the presence of Salmonella.
Dunnes Stores is recalling its 4 Ready To Cook Southern Fried Chicken Fillets due to the presence of Salmonella.
Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batch.
People infected with Salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between 6 and 72 hours.
The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache, and abdominal cramps.
The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days.
Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission. The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have more severe illness.
Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batch.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.