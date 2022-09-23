Motorist caught travelling over 100km/h in 60km/h zone arrested for drunk driving

A motorist caught travelling 40km above the speed limit on the wrong side of the road has been arrested for drunk driving.
According to An Garda Síochána, Naas Roads Policing Unit (RPU) recently detected a car speeding at 102km/h in a 60km/h zone with a flat front tyre.
After initially failing to stop, the driver failed a breath test and was arrested for drunk driving.
Proceedings to follow.
