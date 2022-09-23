Penneys recalls children's homeware products due to chemical concerns

Popular clothing and lifestyle store Penneys is recalling several children's homeware products due to concerns regarding chemical migration.
According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), Penneys - also known as Primark - has removed children's plates from shelves due to the possible migration into food of lead and formaldehyde.
Although health effects are not expected from using the plates, point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated plates.
The recall notice follows another from August 2022 regarding Winnie the Pooh plates, which were recalled due to the same concerns.
