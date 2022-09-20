Search

20 Sept 2022

Charlie McConalogue ‘knows farmers across the country are struggling’

Charlie McConalogue ‘knows farmers across the country are struggling’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Sept 2022 12:05 PM

The Agriculture Minister said he is aware of the financial pressures facing farmers across the country.

Charlie McConalogue also said he is working to ensure a package of support is delivered to farmers in the Budget next week.

Mr McConalogue was speaking from the National Ploughing Championship in Co Laois on Tuesday, the first day of the three-day agriculture festival.

He told RTE’s Morning Ireland programme there have been increases in prices paid to farmers across most sectors of agriculture this year.

“I’m very much aware of the pressures that they’re under,” Mr McConalogue said.

“Thankfully, we have seen an increased appreciation of the value of food and that farmers need to be paid for the work that they’re doing.”

But the minister acknowledged that increases have been eroded by cost pressures.

“There has been an increase in actual prices paid across most sectors of agriculture this year, but that has been very much eroded by the cost pressures that are there,” he said.

“And my focus as minister is to seek to continue to work with farm families now to support them into next year.”

Asked whether he supported the carbon tax increases due in October, Mr McConalogue said the charge formed part of a “long-term strategic approach” by the Government.

“I support an overall budget package which will be reducing the pressure on families and and farm families as well. But in terms of the carbon tax, there’s a strategic approach being taken in relation to that which is going to form part of the Budget,” he said.

Asked if it is in Ireland’s interest for Paschal Donohoe to remain as president of the Euro group of finance ministers when the Government reshuffle happens at Christmas, he replied that he did not expect the issue to be something he would be asked about by members of the public at the ploughing.

He added: “I would very much leave that to the party leaders, the Taoiseach (Micheal Martin) and Tanaiste (Leo Varadkar), to decide in advance of December.

“Our focus now is on the Budget.”

The National Ploughing Championships got under way on Tuesday on a 900-acre site in Ratheniska for the first time since 2019.

It was cancelled for two years due to the pandemic.

More than 300,000 people are expected to attend the event, which features 1,700 trade stands, ploughing championship competitions, machinery displays and livestock exhibits.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Gallery: Donegal Camino Walk dinner

Noel Cunningham with Peggy Stringer on left and Deirdre McGlone at the Donegal Camino Dinner held in the Railway Tavern, Fahan. (Photos - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Home

Gallery: Donegal Camino Walk dinner

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media