Gardaí appeal for witnesses to housing estate collision between car and Garda vehicle

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an incident of dangerous driving in a housing estate to come forward.

According to An Garda Síochána, two vehicles were found to be driving erratically in the Cherry Orchard area of Dublin shortly after 7.30pm yesterday evening (Monday September 19).

Both vehicles failed to stop when requested to do so by Gardaí and one vehicle collided with an official Garda car.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Cherry Orchard area at this time and who may have camera (dash cam) footage to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident should contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.