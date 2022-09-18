Have you seen this boy? Gardaí seek public assistance to find missing 16-year-old

Gardaí are seeking the public's aid in finding a 16-year-old boy missing for four days.
Callum Haverty went missing from the Coolock area of Dublin on Wednesday September 14 and was last seen at approximately 10.20pm that evening.
He is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height with a slim build, light brown hair and green eyes. When last seen he was wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a black jumper.
Callum is known to frequent the Clondalkin area.
Anyone with information on Callum’s whereabouts are asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
