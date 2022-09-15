Infant in critical condition as investigation launched

An investigation has been launched by gardai in Co Louth into an incident which left an infant in a critical condition.
In a statement, Gardai said they were investigating “all the circumstances” which led to an infant being admitted to Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street, Dublin.
The infant was admitted to hospital on Tuesday, and is “currently in a critical condition”, Gardai said.
No further information is available, they added.
