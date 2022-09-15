Search

15 Sept 2022

Crowds gather as long-awaited Penneys store opens in Tallaght

Crowds gather as long-awaited Penneys store opens in Tallaght

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Sept 2022 2:32 PM

The long-awaited Penneys store in Tallaght has opened to customers, taking the company’s total number of outlets in Ireland to 37.

A huge crowd gathered early on Thursday morning, with the queue stretching outside the doors of the Square Shopping Centre, to await the opening of the popular retailer.

The new store was officially opened by Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

It follows a 10 million euro investment that has created 300 jobs for the area and is part of Primark’s commitment to invest 250 million euro in Ireland over the next 10 years.

It is the first new Penneys store in Dublin in six years – the branch in the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre opened in December 2016.

Located on the ground floor of The Square, it is one of the largest fashion stores at the shopping centre with 43,500 square feet of retail space and a Nails beauty salon.

On Wednesday, Primark opened its second store in the Czech Republic – in the city of Brno – and on Friday it will launch its 56th store in Spain – in San Sebastian.

This will take the total number of Primark stores worldwide to 408.

Speaking at the opening, Mr Martin said: “I am delighted to be in Tallaght for the opening of this store, which represents a further significant investment by Penneys and overall in terms of Ireland, particularly this location which will be of benefit to many families.

“I am conscious that it’s on a site that was closed by the previous companies, so there is an opportunity for employment for people in the retail sector, and that is important.

“It reflects continuing investment in Ireland of very significant scale. In the last two weeks alone, I have been at very significant announcements.

“Penneys is at the centre of Irish and international retail, and its success continues to prove how valued the brand is in our lives in Ireland.

“The jobs announced today is testament to Primark’s strength and continued growth.

“Penneys is a significant employer in Ireland and internationally, and its growth brings footfall back to our towns and cities in Ireland.

“I congratulate all at Primark on today’s opening in Tallaght and wish this beloved retailer continued success.”

Primark chief executive Paul Marchant said: “Today is a proud day for everyone at Penneys as we open our brand new store in Tallaght and continue to expand in our home market.

“We are thrilled to welcome our colleagues and customers into this new store to experience the best of fashion retail.

“We know our customers have been waiting for Penneys at The Square for a long time and we are delighted to finally open our doors to this great community.

“We know now, more than ever, how much it matters to our customers that we stay true to our mission of offering something for everyone at prices that are affordable to as many as possible.

“Our continued growth demonstrates the confidence and commitment we have in our Irish business, and we are proud to continue to play our part in supporting Irish cities, towns and communities.”

Penneys treated customers to a warm welcome, including a performance from local dance troupe Phoenix Dance Academy, branded Penneys treats, a live DJ in store, and a bespoke photo wall to capture their first visit.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Gallery: Donegal Camino Walk dinner

Noel Cunningham with Peggy Stringer on left and Deirdre McGlone at the Donegal Camino Dinner held in the Railway Tavern, Fahan. (Photos - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Home

Gallery: Donegal Camino Walk dinner

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media