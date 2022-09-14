Search

14 Sept 2022

Health provider ‘delighted’ as women aged 17-25 get access to free contraception

Contraception is now available for free to women aged 17-25 who live in Ireland – a move welcomed by a healthcare provider after what it called a long wait.

The policy marks the first free contraceptive scheme in Ireland’s history.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly launched the scheme on Wednesday, saying it was just the first step in the phased introduction of free contraception for the general public.

From their 17th birthday until the day before their 26th birthday, women will be able to access contraceptives for free from GPs, pharmacists and primary care centres who sign contracts with the HSE to provide services as part of the scheme.

These include the cost of a consultation which can go as high as 80 euro, and the insertion or removal of long-acting reversible contraception (LARC), such as the coil.

The insertion of the coil costs around 195 euro, according to one provider, with its removal costing 60 euro.

Mr Donnelly said: “Women’s health is a top priority for myself and this Government and was strongly supported in Budget 2022, with 31 million euro additional funding for new developments in women’s health, including the nine million euro for this contraception scheme.

“Access to free contraception was a key recommendation accompanying the Repeal of the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution and is a key element of the Women’s Health Action Plan.

“We are removing any financial barriers to the age cohort for whom such barriers are most likely to be an issue.”

In 1935, the Irish state banned the sale or importation of contraceptives. There was a partial lifting of this in 1979 when pharmacists were allowed to provide them if presented with a prescription.

By 1992, contraceptives could be sold to people aged over 17 at any location, and without the need for a prescription.

“In our history, contraception – the idea that women should have the power to control their own fertility – it has long been a controversial subject. It has, at various times even threatened to bring down governments,” Mr Donnelly said on Wednesday.

He added that it was always his intention to launch the scheme in September, despite the funding being allocated for the scheme in the Budget unveiled last year.

The Irish Family Planning Association (IFPA), a sexual and reproductive healthcare provider, welcomed the announcement, saying that it would enable women to choose a contraceptive method based on their personal needs rather than affordability.

Speaking to the PA news agency, IFPA chief executive Niall Behan said: “It’s been a long time coming but we’re delighted none-the-less.

“This is something that we have been continuously raising with the department, with the HSE, with other parliamentarians – the need for this.

“We’ve been campaigning on this for many years because we see contraception as essential healthcare. That’s why we were founded in the first place.”

The IFPA was established in 1969 by seven volunteers in response to the Irish state’s blanket ban on contraception.

Mr Behan said that the IFPA plans to offer the free contraception services from Wednesday – the same day the policy was officially announced.

“What we have to focus on now is getting the scheme rolled out to the other age cohorts,” he said, adding that young adults aged below 17 as well as older adults should be included.

The decision to start with this age cohort was a political decision, but Mr Behan added that “it makes sense” to start with this age cohort.

“They are the group that present with unintended pregnancies. They are the group that find it difficult to get the money together for the long-acting contraception,” he said.

When asked about when the next age cohort would be added to the scheme, Mr Donnelly said: “I’d like to see progress being made year-on-year. I think we have to keep up momentum on this.”

He added that there are “legislative complexities” with providing free contraception to 16-year-olds.

Mr Behan added: “In a broader sense we know that this type of scheme is the only way to guarantee equal access to contraception. That is, to have no cost involved.”

“Removing cost, even though it’s for a limited age group initially, is a real step forward.

“We really see this as a social good. Contraception is really integral to good health and wellbeing.”

