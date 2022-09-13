Cost of fertiliser and feed prices continue to soar for agriculture industry

The costs being faced in agriculture continue to soar with fertiliser prices up 133.8% compared to last year and energy prices were up by 51.3%, latest figures show.
The Central Statistics Office (CSO) released Agricultural Price Indices July 2022 also shows feed prices are up 34.2% in the last 12 months.
The price of milk has risen by 51.1% in the year while cattle prices are up by 16% in the past year.
These increases are reflected in the agricultural input price index which is up by 39.1% in the year from July 2021.
The agricultural output price index is up by 28.4% in the same period.
The annual terms of trade was down 7.7% compared with July 2021.
On a monthly basis, the agricultural input price index showed no change when compared with June 2022.
The agricultural output price index was down 1.6% in the same time period. The monthly terms of trade was down 1.6% in the month of July 202
Commenting on the release, Anthony Dawson, Statistician in the prices division said: "Today's release details agricultural price indices for July 2022. The most notable change is in the price of feeding stuffs, where the price index has increased by 2.2% since June 2022 and by 34.2% in the year from July 2021. This trend of input price increases is also seen in fertiliser and energy prices which are up 133.8% and 51.3% respectively in the year.
"Increases can also be seen in the output price sub-indices where the price of milk has risen by 51.1% in the year, while cattle prices have increased by 16.0% annually.
"More generally, the monthly agricultural output price index is down 1.6% while the input price index is unchanged in the month from June 2022 to July 2022. As a result, the terms of trade for July 2022 was down by 1.6%. A more detailed look at the monthly output sub-indices shows a decrease in cattle prices (-6.9%) but an increase in milk prices (+3.7%), while the monthly input sub-indices saw a growth in feed prices (+2.2%) but a reduction in the price of fertilisers (-2.7%) and energy (-2.8%).
"Annually, the Agricultural Input Prices Index is up 39.1% while the Output Price Index is up 28.4%. The resulting annual change in the terms of trade was down 7.7%," Mr Dawson said.
Opportunities to check your child 's car seat are coming up in Buncrana, Ballybofey, Letterkenny and Donegal Town
Gardaí are asking anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in area to get in touch with them at Buncrana garda station
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.