Commemorative plaque to be unveiled in memory of Garda shot by armed raiders

A commemorative plaque in memory of a Garda shot by armed raiders in 1970 is due to be unveiled.
The event in memory of Garda Richard (Dick) Fallon will be hosted today (September 9) by the Garda Síochána Retired Members Association (GSRMA) at the Real Nation Building at Arran Quay in Dublin City.
On the morning of his death on April 3 1970, Garda Fallon responded to a raid alert at the Royal Irish Bank on Arran Quay with colleagues from Mountjoy Garda Station. He was shot at close range by armed raiders as he attempted to apprehend them and died instantly.
Garda Fallon was posthumously awarded a Gold Scott Medal, An Garda Síochána's highest award for bravery.
The 50th anniversary of his murder originally fell on April 3 2020 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Today's event will begin at 11.00am with a small number of key note speakers internally in the building followed by a ceremonial wreath laying ceremony and a minute silence outside on Arran Quay at approximately 11.15am. The Garda Band will perform music at the event including the last post and National Anthem.
Buncrana's Darach O'Connor in possession against Naomh Columba's Ronan Gillespie during the Donegal SFC clash last season
Cavalier Classic Owners N.I. Group pictured at Kilderry Vintage Car Show. (Photos - Deirdre Heaney, nwpresspics)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.