Man dies after incident off west Limerick pier

A man has died in an incident off Kilteery Pier in west Limerick, gardai said.
Gardai said emergency services were called to the scene in Kilteery town at about 7.45pm on Thursday, after the man, in his 70s, got into difficulty in the water.
The man was removed from the water and pronounced dead a short time later.
His body was taken to University Hospital Limerick and an investigation is under way into his death.
