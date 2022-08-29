NI detectives seek information on BMW car after fatal hit-and-run

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information about a BMW car after a fatal hit-and-run in Co Antrim on Sunday night.

The man who died following the incident has been named as 57-year-old John Corr.

The incident occurred in the Cushendall Road area of Ballymena and was reported to police at around 10.20pm.

Detective Inspector Finlay said: “At this stage, we believe a male, called John Corr, aged 57, was walking along the road when there was a collision with a car.

“A male and female, who we believe were occupants of the car, then stopped before making off after realising the male was seriously injured.

“Mr Corr sadly passed away at the scene.

“We believe that the offending vehicle was potentially a silver-coloured BMW and inquiries are ongoing to locate the driver and passenger.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who has information, particularly if you have any mobile phone or dashcam footage which could be of interest in our investigation or if you noticed a BMW car in the Ballymea area around 10.20pm.

“We can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 2134 28/08/22.”