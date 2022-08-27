Search

27 Aug 2022

Young man dies following hit-and-run in Northern Ireland

Young man dies following hit-and-run in Northern Ireland

The man was named as Stefan Morrow from Coleraine.

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

27 Aug 2022 4:54 PM

A man has died following a hit-and-run incident in Co Antrim.

Stefan Morrow, 23, from Coleraine, died from injuries he sustained in the incident on the Moyarget Road near Ballycastle last Sunday at about 10.20pm.

Police said Mr Morrow had been walking along the road with a woman on August 21 when there was a collision with a van.

The van was driven away from the scene without stopping to check on the injured people.

The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Detective Sergeant Colhoun said: “To date, we have arrested two males in their 30s, one who has been released unconditionally and a second who has been released on bail, pending further inquiries as part of our investigation.

“At this time I would like to make a renewed appeal for information and ask any witnesses to come forward to police.

“We are especially keen to hear from anyone who was on the Moyarget Road between 10pm and 10.20pm on Sunday August 21 and who may have dash-cam or any mobile footage of the collision which could help our investigation.”

Police can be contacted on 101 quoting reference 2001 of 21/08/22.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media