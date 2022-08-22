Search

22 Aug 2022

Man dies after being seriously injured in assault in Co Kildare

Man dies after being seriously injured in assault in Co Kildare

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Aug 2022 6:05 PM

A man who was seriously injured in an assault in Co Kildare has died in hospital, gardai said.

The man, aged in his 20s, was found unresponsive at the scene in Monasterevin and taken to Tallaght University Hospital on Sunday.

He was pronounced dead on Monday afternoon.

Gardai said the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be carried out by chief state pathologist, Dr Linda Mulligan.

A second man, aged in his 50s, who was treated for serious injuries has been transferred to Tallaght University Hospital where his condition remains serious.

Gardai and emergency services were called to Dublin Road shortly after 12.30am on Sunday following reports of an altercation involving a group of people at the entrance of a premises.

Investigating gardai are continuing to appeal for witnesses to this incident to contact them.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Dublin Street, Monasterevin between 12.15am and 12.45am on Sunday is asked to contact gardai.

Any road users who were in the area and who may have camera, including dash cam, footage is asked to make this available to gardai.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media