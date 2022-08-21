Man critical after attack in Co Kildare

A man is in a critical condition in hospital and another man is being treated for facial injuries after they were attacked in Co Kildare.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses following the serious assault during an incident in Monasterevin in the early hours of Sunday.

Gardai and emergency services were called to Dublin Road shortly after 12.30am following reports of an altercation involving a group of people at the entrance of a premises.

A man, aged in his 20s, was found unresponsive at the scene and was taken by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital. Gardai said his condition is understood to be critical.

A second man, in his early 50s, was treated at the scene for apparent facial injuries and taken by ambulance to Portlaoise Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The scene is preserved for forensic examination and no arrests have been made at this time, gardai said.

An incident room has been established at Kildare Garda Station.

Investigating gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward and for those with camera footage to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.