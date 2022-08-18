Man arrested in connection with Kerry murder released without charge

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman in Co Kerry has been released without charge, gardai said.

The body of Miriam Burns, 75, was found at a property in Ardshanavooly, Killarney, at about 1.15pm on Monday.

The man, in his 50s, was arrested on Tuesday and released on Thursday.

A file is now being prepared for the director of public prosecutions.

Ms Burns, a mother-of-four, was found with unexplained injuries.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Miriam Burns today. If you or a loved one have been affected by violence against women, help is available. pic.twitter.com/gXQGV9fV2J — Womenscouncilireland (@NWCI) August 16, 2022

A post-mortem examination was done on Tuesday afternoon at University Hospital Kerry by state pathologist Dr Margot Bolster.

Gardai said the results are not being released for “operational reasons”.

An incident room has been established at Killarney Garda Station and a murder investigation was commenced under the direction of a senior investigating officer, gardai said.

A family liaison officer has been appointed and is keeping the family informed.

Officers are appealing for anybody who was in the Ardshanavooly area between 5pm on Friday August 12 and 1pm on Monday August 15 and saw anything suspicious to come forward.

Any motorists who were in the area at those times who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make this footage available to gardai.

Killarney Garda station can be contacted on 064-6671160, while the Garda Confidential Line is on 1800-666-111.