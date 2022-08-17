Search

17 Aug 2022

Homeowners urged to rent a room to students to ease accommodation crisis

Homeowners urged to rent a room to students to ease accommodation crisis

File Photo

Reporter:

David Power

17 Aug 2022 4:53 PM

Homeowners have been urged to help ease the student accommodation crisis by renting out a room and in turn benefit from a generous tax break. 

The Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris has appealed to homeowners to consider renting rooms to students ahead of the start of the new academic year, in what he admitted is "a very challenging environment".

The Union of Students in Ireland previously stated that there is a student accommodation crisis, with many people who are due to start college in September struggling to secure a place to stay.

With Leaving Certificate results not being released until September 3 this year, the situation has been made further compounded. 

There have also been reports of some offers of accommodation being withdrawn in some areas of the country.

Simon Harris said there is "absolutely no doubt that there is a real housing supply issue".

He said everybody will have to do "everything we possibly can now to increase capacity now".

This includes promotion of the rent-a-room relief scheme, which he described as "an immediate practical measure" that colleges and local communities can help with immediately

Mr Harris said he believes "it's an attractive scheme for a homeowner who has a spare room, who can earn up to €14,000 a year without paying a cent in tax" or impacting social welfare benefits.

He added that the Government has made changes to make the scheme more attractive and "we're beginning to see the benefits".

Mr Harris said on Wednesday that using this scheme would not affect those receiving a SUSI grant, or social welfare, fuel allowance or the living alone allowance.

He said that long term, “we need to flip” the ratio of two-thirds private and one-third college-owned student accommodation, adding that he has received Cabinet approval for a ring-fenced fund to achieve this.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media