Family of missing 32-year-old concerned for his welfare

The family of a 32-year-old man missing for two days are concerned for his welfare.
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Tomasz Piorczynski - described as being approximately 6 foot 5 inches in height with a thin build, brown hair and grey eyes - who went missing on Monday morning (August 15).
Tomasz was last seen in the Clondalkin area of Dublin 22 driving a red Ford Focus (161 D registered).
Anyone with information on Tomasz’s whereabouts are asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
The IDP team and IFI representatives at CHANCE launch back in June at the Tullyaravan Mill in Buncrana
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.